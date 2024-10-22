Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Drive-In Diners Are About to Close

You know what comes next, right?

This is a bad sign! Once all our favorite ice cream shops and drive-in diners and movie theaters start to close for the season that means cold weather and darkness isn't far behind.

Once we've finished our fall color tours and the leaves have all blown off the trees we'll turn our focus to hot soups and casseroles, but I personally am not ready to make that leap yet.

You'll want to make sure you visit your favorite local drive-in diners to satisfy your Coney dog and homemade root beer cravings otherwise it's going to be a long, dreadful winter. Don't say we didn't warn you!

