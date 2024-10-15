Hurry or you'll miss it.

Actually, you may already have. Your favorite mom and pop ice cream shops across Southwest Michigan are beginning to close for the season. I guess that's a wrap on summer 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Am I the only one in denial that summer is actually over? Maybe we've just been spoiled by that last round of 80 degree weather, but I guess I didn't realize we were committing to this whole "fall" thing-- again.

Plainwell Ice Cream Plainwell Ice Cream Co. - Google Maps loading...

I only just stopped wearing sandals last week and today was literally the first day I grabbed a light jacket before leaving the house.

Over the weekend I saw a post from one of my favorite local ice cream stands announcing it was their final weekend of the season. Already? I thought to myself. Seems a bit early, doesn't it? Nope! It's just me.

I supposed I must have simply lost track of the calendar because somehow we're already to mid-October and that is about the time these ice cream stands start to close up shop for the season.

Corky's Drive-In - Allegan Corky's Drive-In - Allegan- Google Maps loading...

Even more depressing is the fact that my favorite drive-in diners won't be far behind. Take Corky's Drive-In in Allegan for example, they've announced plans to stay open through the end of October, weather-permitting of course.

Sadly, when some of these shops close up this year it won't simply be for the season-- it will goodbye forever! Make sure to swing by your favorite local ice cream stand to get your final fix before it's too late.

When Do Ice Cream Shops Across Southwest Michigan Close for the Season? That's a wrap on summer! We've been able to squeeze out a few warm weekends this fall, but your favorite ice cream stands are about to close for the 2024 season: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Winter Weather Safety Tips for Michiganders Whether you're staying indoors, shoveling your driveway, or hitting the slopes, here are tips for remaining safe and injury-free this winter season: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon