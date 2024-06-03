How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operating In Michigan?

Summertime in Michigan means being outdoors as much as possible to make up for all the indoor time we've had during the colder months. And one great way to spend a summer night is at a Michigan Drive-In theater. But it seems like finding one that's still open to the public can be tough to find. So how many are open for an unforgettable drive-in theater experience?

Drive-In Theaters That Are Still Operating In Michigan

Many Michigan residents remember piling into a car with family and friends to enjoy a night at the movies under the open sky. But with the rise of streaming services and multiplex cinemas, some Michigan drive-in theaters have had challenges remaining in business. Recently, two beloved drive-in theaters have had to close their gates for good. The 5 Mile Drive-In and its sister theater Sunset Drive-In have been shut down citing personal family issues. But, fortunately, there are still some drive-in theaters open for the family to enjoy.

From classic double features to special events and themed nights, the drive-in draws crowds of all ages to step back in time and enjoy a night of entertainment in a one-of-a-kind setting. With its retro charm and unique experience, Michigan drive-in theaters offer something different than a traditional theater or a night at home. Pack the family in the car, grab your lawn chairs, some popcorn and drinks, and enjoy a movie under the stars. Check out the list of Michigan Drive-Ins below for an unforgettable movie night.

9 Drive-In Movie Theaters Still Open In Michigan These Michigan Drive-In Theaters are still open for an unforgettable movie experience. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson