Major Shake-Up Coming To All 739 Michigan Dollar General Stores

Dollar General stores in Michigan offer a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, clothing, household items, and more. However, a major shakeup will soon initiate several changes at all Dollar General store locations in Michigan.

Dollar General has taken action to clean up cluttered locations in Michigan and the U.S., making stores cleaner and safer for shoppers and employees. According to Business Insider customers will notice less inventory and more marked-down products to reduce excess stock. And another major change on the way to Dollar General stores may inconvenience shoppers.

According to Retail Dive, Dollar General is reducing the number of self-checkout stations in its stores and has already removed self-checkout lanes in 12,000 of its 20,000 stores nationwide. The retailer is converting some or all self-checkout registers to assisted checkout. In some stores, Dollar General will limit self-checkout to purchases of five items or less. The company is reducing self-checkout to combat 'shrink', or merchandise loss from factors like theft and scanning errors at self-checkouts.

Dollar General plans to increase the number of employees at the front of stores to help combat "shrink". The retailer has also hired "smart teams" or groups of employees who move between multiple stores to organize excess inventory. Dollar General joins other major retailers like Target and Walmart which have also moved to decrease the number of self-checkout lanes in stores.

