Michigan Home to One of the Most Expensive Grocery Stores in U.S.

Have you shopped at Michigan's most expensive grocery store?

A publication called Delish.com called out the most overpriced grocery stores in America. One of those grocery stores has 8 locations in Michigan. Food has become more expensive than ever lately. Between alleged issues with the supply chains and inflation, the last thing we need is multiple overpriced grocery store chains on top of it.

Michigan's Most Expensive Grocery Store

The most overpriced grocery store in the state of Michigan is Whole Foods Market according to Delish.com,

There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck.” Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country.

Whole Foods Market has locations in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, and the Detroit area.

Whole Foods Market in Lansing, Michigan

Here Are The Most Overpriced Grocery Stores In America

Erewhon Market - This is a trending California market that Michiganders wouldn't step foot in.

- This is a trending California market that Michiganders wouldn't step foot in. Whole Foods Market - There are 517 locations around the nation including 8 in Michigan.

- There are 517 locations around the nation including 8 in Michigan. Acme Markets - 161 locations of this grocery store can be found all over the East Coast and New England areas.

- 161 locations of this grocery store can be found all over the East Coast and New England areas. The Fresh Market - There are many locations all over the Eastern half of the United States. However, Toledo, Ohio is the closest they get to Michigan.

- There are many locations all over the Eastern half of the United States. However, Toledo, Ohio is the closest they get to Michigan. Harris Teeter - I've never heard of this place but it has 259 locations in the U.S.

