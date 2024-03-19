Massive Change At Target Stores, Michigan Locations Now Impacted

Target stores throughout Michigan make it easy for customers to grab what they need in one place. From toiletries to clothing and home goods and most offer groceries as well. And now Target stores are making big changes to our shopping experience at all Michigan locations.

Black Friday At Target Dadeland South In Miami Getty Images for Target loading...

Target Stores In Michigan Make Big Changes Affecting Shoppers

Target has recently made headlines for changes to its stores throughout the U.S. and Michigan. First with a change to store shelves with their new low-priced product line, dealworthy. Target also rolled out their new paid membership program. And now Target stores have implemented a new change that the company says will affect shoppers immediately.

Get our free mobile app

Christmas Shopping Season is Underway Getty Images loading...

Target announced a new checkout policy intended to streamline the self-checkout shopping experience. According to a Target press release, shoppers will now be limited to 10 items or fewer in the self-checkout lanes. Along with the self-checkout lane policy change, Target says that stores will increase the number of traditional lanes staffed by cashiers:

We’re opening more traditional lanes staffed by our team members across all our stores for guests who have more in their Target carts, need a helping hand, or just enjoy connecting with our team to help them get on their way sooner.

Each Target location will be able to set their own hours for self-checkout availability with the company adding that Express self-checkout will be available during the store's busiest times. WXYZ recently spoke with Target shoppers in Michigan who welcomed the changes, citing less wait times, the opportunity to connect with a store employees, and possible job opportunities.

Read More: Michigan 2024: Have Many UFOs Have Been Reported This Year?

13 Items Michigan Goodwills Will Not Accepts As Donation These items are generally not accepted by Michigan's Goodwill stores.

You should always check with your local Goodwill, as some items may differ from the list or special exceptions could be made in some categories. Click here to find your local Michigan Goodwill's website. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison