Many Indiana residents choose to shop at Dollar General stores as the discount chain offers convenient one-stop shopping for food, clothing, and household items. However, after a recent shake-up, customers will soon notice major changes at all Indiana locations.

Major Shake-Up Coming To All 641 Dollar General Stores In Indiana

According to Business Insider, Dollar General is taking action to clean up locations in Indiana and nationwide. The retailer has hired "smart teams" or groups of employees who move between multiple stores to organize excess inventory.

Customers at over 600 Indiana locations will notice less inventory and more marked-down products to reduce excess stock. These changes help to ensure less clutter in store aisles making them cleaner and safer for customers and employees. But one change could inconvenience shoppers.

According to Retail Dive, Dollar General is reducing the number of self-checkout stations in its stores and has already removed self-checkout lanes from thousands of its stores nationwide. The retailer is converting some or all self-checkout registers to assisted checkout.

In some stores, Dollar General will limit self-checkout to purchases of five items or less. The company is reducing self-checkout to combat 'shrink', or merchandise loss from factors like theft and scanning errors at self-checkouts. Customers will also notice more employees at the front of stores to help combat shrink. Dollar General joins other major retailers like Target and Walmart which have also moved to decrease the number of self-checkout lanes in stores.

