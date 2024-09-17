Cheers to fall!

Now that we can actually enjoy the great outdoors without being suffocated by the hot Michigan humidity it's time to start layering up and head out to the orchard. At least for me, the perfect way to take advantage of beautiful fall weather is a tour of West Michigan's best cideries and wineries.

I just want to sip various flights of cider and locally made wines while I nibble on a cheese board and gab away the afternoon with my best gals, is that too much to ask? As all of us are pet parents, these dog friendly establishments in Southwest Michigan are definitely on our fall bucket list:

Carriage House Ciders - Benton Harbor

Last year Carriage House used over 50 varieties of apples in their cider alone, each hand selected. Owners Paula and Mary Connors transformed their 137-year-old carriage house into a craft cidery. With a new tasting room set to open in September, Carriage House is listed as a dog-friendly stop by the Southwest Michigan tourism organization.

Peat's Cider Social

This place looks off the rails-- in a good way! Is it a cidery or it is a bowling alley? Yes. Explains their website Peat's is, "....a space where people can drink Michigan-made hard cider, the way it was meant to be enjoyed—with local ingredients, surrounded by your people." Leashed dogs are welcome on the outside patio.

Round Barn - Multiple Locations

It depends on the location so you'll want to check with the Round Barn website for the latest information. However, leashed and well-behaved dogs are currently welcomed at the Round Barn Winery, the Round Barn Tasting Room in Union Pier, and The Beer Garden at the Brewery & Public House.

Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw

Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw

According to house pup Port, the second oldest winery in Michigan is pet-friendly so long as your pets are leash-trained, comfortable around people, and waste is properly disposed of.

Fenn Valley - Fennville

There are plenty of quaint wineries throughout the Fennville lakeshore area and that includes Fenn Valley. According to their website dogs are allowed at the winery however they are not permitted in the buildings or on wine tours. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome in outdoor spaces.

Virtue Cider - Fennville

Virtue Cider - Fennville

If cider is more your thing make a stop further down the road at Virtue Cider. They're kid and dog-friendly, so long as dogs are kept on a leash at all times. Be sure to use #DogsOfVirtue to be featured on their Instagram!

