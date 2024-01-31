Michigan Now Home to the 2nd Largest Cider Company In America

With roots in Michigan, the cidery distributes to over 29 states and is now the 2nd largest cider company in the country.

We can't let craft beer have all the fun now, can we?

Michigan's (specifically Grand Rapids') craft beer scene put us on the map garnering such accolades as "Beer City, USA" time and time again.

However, as we see more breweries throughout The Mitten either sell their shares to overseas beverage corporations à la Bell's and Founders or sell their operations entirely, including recipes and naming rights, one can't help but wonder:

As we see trends shift, non-alcoholic spirits and hop water seem to be the new up and comers, but let's not forget Michigan's booming cider industry!

As we flipped the calendar and headed in 2024 one Michigan-based beverage company had all the more reason to celebrate:

Blake's Beverage Company

I'm sure most of us here in Michigan have heard of Blake's Hard Cider or even seen their flagship Triple Jam sold at sporting events or concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens, but I had no idea Blake's had amassed such a loyal following.

I've been sleeping on cider!

Just recently Craft Brewing Business shared the exciting news:

Blake’s Beverage Co., which debuted in 2023 as the collaborative voice of three leading cider brands...noted in a recent press release that it enters 2024 as the nation’s second largest cider company...As Michigan’s leading cidery, Blake’s Hard Cider grew its total sales volume more than 10% last year and ranked as a Top 10 cidery in the United States.

In addition to Blake's Hard Cider, Blake's Beverage Co. consists of Texas-based Austin Eastciders and Washington-based Avid Cider Co. Adds Adam Blake, CEO of Blake's Beverage Company,

We are excited to continue to grow the cider category with our three unique legacy brands that are all helping to move the cider category forward

The largest cider company in America remains Boston Beer Co.'s Angry Orchard hard cider.

