Explore These Dog-Friendly Trails in Southwest Michigan

Explore the great outdoors with your favorite four-legged friend(s).

Michigan is a water-winter wonderland worth exploring no matter the time of year. As a dog owner you already know how tough it can be finding dog-friendly establishments and that includes nearby parks and trails.

The following recreational areas and hiking trails are open to you and your canine companion-- just make sure you pack plenty of water, snacks, leashes, and don't forget the doggie waste bags!

Saugatuck Dunes State Park - Saugatuck/Holland

This pet-friendly park features four different trails ranging from 2.5 to 5.5 miles. The official Saugatuck city website suggests parking at the picnic area at 64th & 138th in Saugatuck for a 10 mile hike to the beach. Heads up: the park itself requires a recreation passport or day-use fee.

Kal-Haven Trail - Kalamazoo to South Haven

In total, this trail is 33.5 miles long and connects South Haven to Kalamazoo, MI. Often used for hiking, biking, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing, there are several places to catch the trail along the way in addition to the two main trailheads. Explore heritage sites and streams as you traverse the slag/limestone trail with your pup.

South Swan Creek Loop Trail - Fennville

A popular trail for birding and hiking, this 5.7 mile loop trail is open year-round and allows dogs on a leash. Though AllTrails designates the trail as "easy" many locals refer to it as "medium difficulty" due to steep terrain and downed trees. Watch out for poison ivy!

Fort Custer Recreational Area - Augusta

Located between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, MI Fort Custer includes 25 miles of multi-use trails; all are open to your four-legged friends for hiking and dog-sledding and there are even equestrian trails too! Note: A Michigan parks recreation passport is required.

