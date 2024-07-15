Here Are 3 Must-Visit Dog Bars in Michigan

No dog? No problem!

Have you ever heard of a dog bar? Dog café? Indoor dog park? There are so many ways to say the same thing: dogs are welcome here.

Dog owners know that at times it can be difficult to balance puppy playtime with your own social life as many place do not allow dogs-- but what if you didn't have to choose between staying in with your pup and going out with your friends?

Now that the state's newest dog-centric bar just joined the pack you'll want to be sure to check it out with your favorite four-legged friend! Or even stop by for a solo visit for a little puppy pick-me-up:

Barkside - Detroit

Located in the city's West Village neighborhood, Barkside dog bar has been open since November but only recently celebrated their ribbon-cutting ceremony with the city. What makes Barkside unique is that it's a hands-off establishment meaning you can unleash your dog and let them roam. Co-owner Cody Williams told WXYZ Detroit,

Our referees watch the dogs, so that we make sure they are playing well together. We clean up after the dogs, we refresh water bowls, so you can just sit with your friends and enjoy a beverage.

The Thirsty Hound - Kalamazoo

Is this Kalamazoo's best kept secret? Located next to a 24-acre dog park The Thirsty Hound is the perfect place to pop-in with your pup after a run at the park. Quench your thirst with local craft brews, canned cocktails, or order from the bar. Dogs can snack on an assortment of dog treats available for sale while humans can grab a bite from a rotating selection of food trucks or bring their own food. As their website explains,

In order for us to follow our vision of a dog-friendly tavern, inside and outside all year round, we have decided to decline our food license.

The Pack - Grand Rapids

Located in nearby Comstock Park, The Pack bills itself as an "indoor dog park" which also just happens to house a full restaurant and bar. You and your pup can enjoy The Pack year-round as the indoor area is climate controlled! They also offer doggie daycare services and encourage non-dog owners to visit as well:

A lot of people ask us if it’s weird to visit The Pack without a dog. The answer is No, it absolutely is not!...Visiting The Pack without a dog is always free. You can hang out in our people only space or say hi to the dogs and enjoy our delicious food and beverages while enjoying the complimentary endorphins!

