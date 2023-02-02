Who's looking for a kitten?

Today, we met little Hewitt, a 3-month-old kitten currently up for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan:

Hewitt was a little shy with us but, I wouldn't describe him as a "scaredy cat". He's fine around people, and other cats, and should be able to adjust to any situation he's in because he's still a baby.

Hewitt was originally at the shelter with a few litter mates but, they've all been adopted leaving Hewitt all alone. Let's change that today.

If you're interested in adopting Hewitt, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan today.

Bissell Empty the Shelter Event

However, if you're looking to adopt a dog, mark your calendars for February 9th - 15th. The Bissell Foundation is once again sponsoring an Empty the Shelters event where adoption fees have been reduced at participating shelters across the country.

At the SPCA of SW Michigan, they're specifically reducing the adoption fees for dogs that have been at the shelter for 6 months or longer.

Dogs like Swayzee, for example. He's currently the SPCA's longest resident and has been at the shelter for nearly two years. Two. Years. With an adoption fee of only $25, I hope we can finally find him, and others, a permanent home.

See all of the adoptable animals, including the dogs that have been at the shelter for way too long, here.

