Cuddly, 10-Week-Old Norm is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo

If you're looking for a cuddly kitten to call your own, allow me to introduce you to Norm.

Norm is about 10 weeks old and is not at all shy around humans. In fact, he's ready to cuddle right now, tomorrow, the day after that, and beyond.

See how relaxed he was? That's not always the case for cats.

Norm is fixed, vaccinated, and ready to be adopted! No doubt, if you welcome this kitten into your home, you'll find a companion that's excited to welcome you home every day. Even if you've just left for five minutes.

Get our free mobile app

He does great around kids, dogs, and cats. So, if you think Norm might be right for you (or someone you know), contact the SPCA of SW Michigan or stop by to meet him in person. Find the SPCA's hours and address here.

Upcoming Events

The SPCA of SW Michigan is constantly partnering with businesses in the community to bring attention to animals that need to be adopted.

In fact, coming up this Saturday, Kazoo Books is hosting a cat adoption event in honor of their bookstore cat, Radio:

And, coming up in September, you can show off your fitness skills with the Doggie Dash 5k:

Even if you can't attend these events or you can't adopt an animal at this moment, there are always ways to help the SPCA of SW Michigan as they work to find animals their forever homes.

Learn about donating, fostering, and more here.

Check Out These 5 Dog-Friendly Patios Located in West Michigan Patios aren't just for people! Here are several local establishments throughout West Michigan that will welcome your 4-legged friends.