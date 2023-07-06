Warning: this is a wild child!

Pebbles, who is currently up for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan, will definitely be a test of your patience.

She's a young kitten, about 8 weeks old, so she has PLENTY of energy to spare. I mean, just look at this series of photos. She clearly felt a certain way when she was stuck inside her carrier:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

She would be a great addition to any family with another animal. Especially if that animal is a larger dog. Do you want to tire your dog out and make sure they're getting rid of excess energy? Unleash this kitten on them and, no doubt, they'll be playing for hours.

Get our free mobile app

She was a little ball of chaos in the studio today which isn't really a fair assessment of her personality. If you'd like to meet her in person, just contact or stop by the SPCA of SW Michigan. You can find their phone number and address here.

Support the SPCA of SW Michigan & Catch a Ball Game at the Same Time

The Growlers are hosting a night just for the SPCA of SW Michigan tomorrow night (Friday, July 7th).

A portion of proceeds will go directly to the SPCA to help them with their ongoing effort to help animals in their care find their new homes. Learn more and purchase tickets below:

5 Dogs That Have Been at the SPCA of SW Michigan for 1 to 3 Years These dogs are kind, caring, and cuddly. And, yet, they've been unable to find a home for years. Let's change that today.