Can You Help This Blind Dog in Kalamazoo Find a New Home?

Today, we met a very special dog named Fiona.

Fiona is a senior dog (about 11-12 years old) and looks to be some kind of Spaniel. She's a little overweight but, is incredibly nice. One thing to know, she's also blind.

I'm not sure what her full backstory is but, she's missing both of her eyes. That doesn't slow her down, though. She navigates her environment with ease and should have no problem adjusting to a new home. You'll just have to have a bit of patience with her as she learns the layout of her new home.

Fiona is currently up for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Does She Need Any Special Assistance?

That was my first question. But, in my conversations with Katie Timber, the Executive Director of the SPCA of SW Michigan, she assured me that Fiona will just need time to adjust.

In her home, Katie noticed that Fiona got along well enough with the other dogs and did very well with her toddler, too. Check out the segment below:

Still, we always want to make sure that whatever animal we're highlighting gets placed in the right home. That's why the SPCA of SW Michigan always recommends a meet and greet at their location with any other dogs in your household before an adoption is made. Contact the SPCA of SW Michigan to schedule your meet and greet.

Or, you can stop by anytime during the SPCA's normal business hours to see if Fiona is right for you. Find their address, phone number, hours, and more here.

As well, the SPCA is currently full of animals of all sizes and ages that are also in need of a new home. See all of the animals up for adoption here.

