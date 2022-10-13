Bobbie, 4-Months-Old, is a Cuddly, Shy Boy Who Needs a New Home

A puppy? A teddy bear? You decide.

Today, for Dog Days, we had the privilege of meeting little Bobbie. He's about four months old, a little timid, but very kind. And, he's currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

He mostly wanted to stay in Katie's arms while he was in our studio. But, I have no doubt that he would open up and become more outgoing in a home where he feels safe:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

He's up to date on his shots and ready to find his new home! As always, if you have another dog in the home, the SPCA of SW Michigan recommends a meet and greet first at their facility to make sure everyone gets along.

If you'd like to adopt Bobbie or his sister Carol who is also at the shelter, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

However, if you're wanting to adopt a new animal but don't necessarily want a puppy, there are plenty of animals currently looking for their forever homes. In fact, the SPCA of SW Michigan just took in 24 dogs from both Puerto Rico and Naples, FL...two areas that Hurricane Ian heavily impacted.

They've made room for animals that need to be reunited with their owners in those areas which is amazing. But, now we need to find these 24 dogs their new homes, too. The vets at the SPCA of SW Michigan are currently giving them their final check-ups and they should be available very soon.

If you'd like to lend a hand by volunteering, fostering, or donating it would be greatly appreciated. Again, you can find the contact information for the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

