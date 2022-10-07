Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022

Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff.

Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.

We're asking you to nominate your pet right now for Pet-O-Ween 2022. Nominations end on Monday, October 17th...then the voting begins. Voting ends on October 30th. We'll announce the winner on Halloween Day.

The winning pet gets their paws on a $50 PetSmart gift card courtesy of Harvest Moon Acres.

Get our free mobile app

While we patiently wait for the results of this poll, please enjoy pictures of pets in costumes from Pet-O-Ween 2021.

All The Adorable Pets For Pet-o-Ween 2021 It was a close race, but the winning pet was...

We don't want to leave out the adorable 2020 Pet-O-Ween pictures.