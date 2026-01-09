Forget the big game for a moment. 150 playful pups are gearing up to steal the show this February, and three of the pups are from West Michigan.

It really doesn't matter if you love football or not on Super Bowl Sunday when you have the Puppy Bowl. The very first Puppy Bowl was broadcast on Animal Planet in 2005. Since then, the popularity of this annual event has grown like crazy. This year, a Kalamazoo dog will be starring in this howl-ariously entertaining television event.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan made this exciting announcement just before 4 PM on Thursday.

Our very own puppy, Dan, from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, is officially starring in the famous Puppy Bowl on February 8 @2pm EST!!🏈🐶 This is such an incredible moment for Dan and our shelter, and we couldn’t be prouder of this amazing pup. Be sure to tune in February 8 on Animal Planet to cheer him on and celebrate shelter dogs everywhere💙

The pupperazzi will have a hard time keeping up as the Puppy Bowl is larger than ever. This year, 150 dogs from 72 animal shelters may not win the Puppy Bowl, but they will win our hearts trying. How big is the Puppy Bowl this year? It will be broadcast over several networks.

How can I watch the Puppy Bowl this year?

Animal Planet

Discovery

TBS

truTV

HBO Max

discovery+

Puppy Bowl 2026 is on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 2 p.m. Easter Time.

We're all massively disappointed that our Detroit Lions will not be making an appearance at the Super Bowl this year. However, at least Kalamazoo has an adorable Kalamazoo dog in the Puppy Bowl.

Dan from Kalamazoo is one of three West Michigan dogs making a Puppy Bowl appearance. ShiShi and Mia Muffin from Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon will join Dan on Team Ruff.

If you live in Southwest Michigan and are thinking about adopting or fostering a dog or cat, you can visit the SPCA of Southwest Michigan on KL Avenue in Kalamazoo.

