There's a thriving disc golf scene in Southwest Michigan.

While I'm still very much a novice myself, what I love about disc golf is you can enjoy the sport no matter your skill level. Disc golf is simply an excuse to get me moving around outside and enjoying the fresh air. Do you disc?

Well, there's never been a better time to start. This small town in Southwest Michigan just celebrated the grand opening of its newest course. Here's what you need to know:

Located in Allegan, Michigan just outside the city limits you'll find Littlejohn Lake County Park. The small park is heavily wooded but features basketball and volleyball courts, swimming beach, picnic areas, trails, and playground. New in 2025, the park now features a brand new 18-hole disc golf course!

According to group Grand Rapids Disc Golfers United the project cost just under $40,000 to complete. While the club provided the majority of the funding credit is also due to the various Allegan businesses and disc golf partners such as Discraft and Great Lakes Disc who made the project possible.

According to UDisc, a site which rates local courses, the 18-hole course is hilly with several elevation changes which might not be suitable for those with limited mobility. Dogs are allowed on the course and seasonal restrooms are on-site.. Local disc-ers who have already played the course say:

"Beautiful park. It is evident that a lot of work was put in for this course. Definitely challenging and neat design" - @Romann

"What a great course. Look forward to playing more. Maintained and beautiful all around. Be ready for some elevation and some tight wooded lines" - @jrl017

Allegan now has three disc golf courses including one at Jaycee Park downtown (although I'm not sure the current condition) and a course at First Baptist Church off M-40 which is off-limits on Sundays and Wednesdays during service. Find more information here.

