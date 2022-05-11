Similar to regular golf, disc golf is a popular spot where frisbees and baskets are used in places of golf balls and the cup. Now that the weather is warming up in west Michigan and we're finally braving the outdoors again, you may be looking for the perfect all ages activity for you and the fam. Look no further than disc golf!

Often referred to as "frisbee golf" or "frolf", both of which sound like nails on a chalk board to me, I prefer the term "disc golf". I am by no means and ace at putting, but disc golf gives me something to do outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine with the best part being that the majority of courses are FREE. Having grown in popularity over the last decade (especially among college students) here are some nearby area disc golf courses:

Located just off Mt. Olivet Road, the disc golf course at Spring Valley Park has 24 "holes" that are friendly to both novices and pros. Hole #1 starts at the west end of the parking lot and there are a mix of wooded and open baksets, plus long and short shots to test all skill sets. Cement tee pads and brightly colored yellow baskets help to lead you through the course. Jaron Mallo reviewed the course on DiscGolfScene.com saying,

WOW this course is great...The walk between holes was not too hard, the map online and the yellow tape on the baskets really helped...It fits right in with the other courses in Kalamazoo while offering something completely different then those. It was a nice refreshing course. Go check it out!

The 70 acre park behind the Township Hall on W Main is newly renovated with two public restrooms, paved loop trail, and an 18-hole disc golf course. This course is highly rated among local disc golfers with most reviews saying the course is "technical, but not too technical." The course features both long and short tee pads and is considered a well-balanced course. Find a map and scoresheet here.

If you're looking for an extremely easy course where you can putt around with the kids, Kalamazoo Central is perfect for you. Straightforward and easy to navigate, this course is on the shorter-end compared to other area courses as it comes in at only 9 holes. You won't find much of a challenge here as the course is wide-open with few trees, but that ensures your discs won't get lost (always write your contact info on your disc just in case!). This course is the perfect place to practice your shot in a low-stakes setting.

Spanning nearly 20 acres, Knollwood Park near the WMU campus is one of, if not the most beginner-friendly course in the Kalamazoo area. The 18-hole course is very short and very easy despite winding through a mix of woodland and open field. It is very important to note though, this course is very popular among students and is not very well maintained. You'll often find tree branches and muddy areas, along with plenty of beer bottles left at every hole. College kids will be college kids! You shouldn't run into any trouble at this course, it's easy enough but you might get a little dirty. Knollwood is still a great way to start putting around.

Other Nearby Courses

We're lucky that the greater Kalamazoo area is home to a plethora of disc golf courses. Other nearby courses of note include: