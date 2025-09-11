Support Disability Nonprofit Tacos & Tequila Fundraiser Event In Downtown Kalamazoo

There are a few things that are guaranteed to get people together, food, drinks, and good music. Honestly, regardless of the theme or the reason for the gathering, if you have at least one if not multiple of the three things mentioned above, you're bound to have a solid turn out.

That's exactly what one group is hoping for this weekend as they will be providing all of these aforementioned things to the people of Kalamazoo. MRC Industries is a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources to individuals with disabilities. MRC is looking to host a fundraiser and get support from the people of Kalamazoo as they continue providing for those who need it.

The fundraiser is a Tacos and Tequila crawl that will feature several restaurants in downtown Kalamazoo. Those restaurants include:

Taco Bob's

HUB Tavern & Grill

ROCA

Crafted Copper

LFG

Do You Like Tacos & Tequila?

The crawl will be on Saturday September 13th, and the $60 ticket comes with 1 drink ticket for the after party, tickets for tacos at each restaurant, and a donation to MRC. In addition, each place will have specialty tequila cocktails available to purchase.

WOOD via MSN reports:

The crawl begins at 2 p.m. and will end at 4 p.m. before guests are invited to enjoy a live DJ and raffles at an after party on Bates Alley. Each participating restaurant is a part of downtown Kalamazoo’s “Central Commons Refreshment Area,” a shopping district that permits visitors to carry drinks with them.

I can confidently say that I never need a reason to enjoy some tacos and tequila, but this is an awesome reason to enjoy some tacos and tequila.