A very important change for a very exciting reason!

The Detroit Lions' epic defeat of the Minnesota Vikings means the team is the No. 1 seed in their conference-- a first in team history.

Everyone from the die-hards to bandwagon fans, even our Canadian friends across the Detroit River in Windsor are fired up about Lions football. If you live in and around the Great Lakes State you are officially aboard the Lions hype train!

The Detroit Lions will be home relaxing and resting during the NFC wild card games to determine who and when the Lions will play next. That's just more time for the anticipation to build for the weekend of January 18 & 19 for the second round of playoffs.

In honor of the Detroit Lions' epic season and playoff push the Detroit Police Department has made an extra special exception to standard uniform code to celebrate the Lions' historic win with this announcement on social media:

Chief Todd A. Bettison has approved our officers to show their support for the Detroit Lions during their playoff run...while they’re in uniform...Go Lions!!

During the playoffs Detroit officers will be permitted to wear either a Detroit Lions hat or skullcap while in uniform.

In my opinion officers should be allowed to represent any major Michigan sports team based in the city they represent. Fan reactions include:

"[Thank You] Chief Bettison for letting our officers represent and display their humanity and thusly respecting their mental health too. One Pride blue fans included." - Annie O'Byrne

"What a nice tribute to the Lions by the men and women in blue that serve Detroit in such an important way." - Pamela Jane McLenithan

"Good, Go Detroit Lions and Detroit police. Oakland Cty, Sheriff is allowing it too." - Linda Wehmueller

