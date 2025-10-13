As the Lions gear up for a must-win against the Buccaneers, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Can they rally back after last night’s defeat?

The Detroit Lions started Sunday night's game strong against the Kansas City Chiefs. But the momentum was in the home team's favor. I dare say, the Chiefs were playing Lions football in their 30-17 victory over Detroit.

The two toughest games on the Lions' regular season schedule are likely the last Sunday night's Chiefs game and next Monday night's Buccaneers game. At 5-1, Tampa Bay is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the best record in the NFL. Scroll down to find out what we can expect from this match-up and where to watch it.

Sure, the Buccs are 5-1. But they are coming to Detroit, where they will likely experience the loudest crowd of opposing fans in their careers. The Buccaneers aren't exactly lighting up the scoreboard.

They beat the Falcons by 3, the Texans by 1, the Jets by 2, the Seahawks by 3, and the 49ers by 11. Meanwhile, the Lions are second in scoring with 191points, behind the Colts, who have 194 points. Also worth noting, the Detroit Lions have not lost 2 games back-to-back in three years.

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Detroit to take on our mighty Lions in Week 7 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Monday Night Football. Kick off is this Monday Night at 7.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Finding the game has become a complicated mess every week. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

Read More: Kalamazoo Ice Rink Wings West Reopening Under New Owners

What TV channel will play the Detroit Lions vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game?

ESPN on Cable

Alpena: WBKB-DT3 - Channel 11.3

Detroit: WXYZ - Channel 7

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WJRT - Channel 12.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WZZM - Channel 13 and WOTV - Channel 4 and 41

Lansing: WLAJ - Channel 53.1

Traverse City-Cadillac: WGTU - Channel 29

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game?

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Fubo

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

