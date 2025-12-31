As the Lions gear up for their showdown, there's more than just pride on the line this Sunday. It's a chance for a slice of history. The Detroit Lions are officially eliminated from the playoffs. However, there is still a lot on the line with this final game of the season.

If the Detroit Lions (8-8) beat the Chicago Bears (11-5) on Sunday, they will accomplish something the Lions haven't done in over 50 years. They will have finished 4 seasons in a row with more wins than losses. The Detroit Lions haven't done that since the 1969 through 1972 seasons.

Detroit Lions Winning Seasons Streaks

1969: 9-4-1

1970: 10-4

1971: 7-6-1

1972: 8-5-1

2022: 9-8

2023: 12-5

2024: 15-2

2025: 9-8?

The Detroit Lions became a very bad team in the 1970s and kept that going through the 1980s. Barry Sanders helped them in the 1990s, the best he could. However, the Lions had a 10-year streak from 2001 to 2010 with a losing record every single year.

This year, the Detroit Lions have been beaten by more bad calls than good teams.

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears' position in the playoffs will not change, win or lose. They don't have enough wins to clinch a first-round bye, but they've clinched the division title. They will likely rest many key players on Sunday.

When is the next Detroit Lions Game?

The 8-8 Detroit Lions will travel to freezing Chicago to take on the 11-5 Bears on Sunday, January 4th, 2026. Game time: 4:25 PM Eastern Time.

Getty Images

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch an NFL game each week has become a complicated mess. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the L.A. Rams game?

Detroit: WJBK F - Fox 2 Detroit.





Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WSMH - Channel 66.





Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WXMI - Channel 17.





Lansing: WSYM - Channel 47.





Traverse City-Cadillac: WFQX - Channel 32

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Chicago Bears game?

Fox





Fox One





Fox Sports





Sling TV





Hulu + Live TV





NFL+





NFL Sunday Ticket





Fox Sports





YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

