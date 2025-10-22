After a thrilling Monday night showdown, the Lions are riding high, ready to tackle their next big challenge in the NFC North.

After the Detroit Lions dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday Night Football with a final score of 24-9, the Lions have the 2nd most wins in the NFL with a record of 5-2. Only the Indianapolis Colts have more wins as they are riding high with a 6-1 record.

The Detroit Lions have a bye week for week 8 before they face off against another NFC North team, the Minnesota Vikings.

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025. Kick off is at 1 PM Eastern Time.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch an NFL game each week has become a complicated mess. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

Read More: Michigan Woman Wins Lottery Jackpot After Asking ChatGPT For Numbers

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Minnesota Vikings game?

Detroit: WJBK F - Fox 2 Detroit.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WSMH - Channel 66.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WXMI - Channel 17.

Lansing: WSYM - Channel 47.

Traverse City-Cadillac: WFQX - Channel 32

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Minnesota Vikings game?

Fox

Fox One

Fox Sports

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Fox Sports

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

