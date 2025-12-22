After the Detroit Lions lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the strangest games in NFL history, they still have a chance for the playoffs.

Lions fans were hanging on for dear life down the remaining seconds of Sunday evening's game against the Steelers. Several questionable calls did not go Detroit's way, as usual. Don't get me started on Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver DK Metcalf punching a fan in the face without getting ejected from the game.

Get our free mobile app

With only 2 games to go in the regular season, the Detroit Lions are a disappointing 8-7. NFL.com says that the Lions have an 8% of making it into the playoffs. Let's break down what needs to happen.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Detroit can no longer win the division. They are fighting to get a Wild Card spot now that the Bears have secured a playoff berth and currently have a number 2 seed in the NFC.

NFC North Standings as of December 22nd, 2025

Chicago Bears 11-4-0

Green Bay Packers 9-5-1

Detroit Lions 8-7-0

Minnesota Vikings 7-8-0

Read More: Enjoy Tarik Skubal’s Detroit Tigers Career While You Can

Read More: Enjoy Tarik Skubal’s Detroit Tigers Career While You Can

How Can the Detroit Lions Still Make the Playoffs?

The Detroit Lions must beat the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. (4:30 PM on Netflix) and the Chicago Bears in Week 18. (Date, time, and TV network TBD.) And, the Green Bay Packers must lose their remaining games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings. The San Francisco 49ers must lose at least one of the next two games. Bonus: A massive California earthquake swallows both the San Francisco 49ers and the L.A. Rams teams. (Not required, but helpful.)

NFC Playoff Picture as of December 22nd, 2025

1 Seattle Seahawks -12-3 • 1st NFC West

2 Chicago Bears - 11-4 • 1st NFC North

3 Philadelphia Eagles - 10-5 • 1st NFC East

4 PANTHERS - 8-7 • 1st NFC South

5 L.A. Rams - 11-4 • 2nd NFC West

6 San Francisco 49ers - 10-4 • 3rd NFC West

7 Green Bay Packers - 9-5-1 • 2nd NFC North

NFC Teams That Still Have a Chance as of December 22nd, 2025

8 Detroit Lions - 8-7 • 3rd NFC North

9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7-8 • 2nd NFC South

After the previous two seasons, the Detroit Lions have made us believe. We need a Super Bowl. Let's go, Lions.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta