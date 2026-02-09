Daniel Radcliffe shares his surprising switch from Giants fan to rooting for the Detroit Lions, thanks to his Flint native girlfriend, Erin Darke, and their growing family.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant Plus, the now grown-up Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe, talked about his love of football and specifically the Detroit Lions.

When asked how he became a Detroit Lions fan, Radcliffe explained that he had always been a New York Giants fan until his girlfriend talked some sense into him. OK, he didn't word it that way at all. If you have TikTok, check out the short clip below.

Daniel's girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, is a Flint, Michigan, native. Darke has acted in 23 movies and 11 TV shows. Erin is probably best known for her character, Mary, on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and her character, Gwendolyn, in the movie Kill Your Darlings.

Erin Dark was born in and raised in Flint, Michigan, and even went to college there, according to People Magazine.

At the age of 16, Darke enrolled in the University of Michigan-Flint, where in 2005 she earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts in theater performance.

Darke and Radcliffe met on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings and have been together ever since. The happy couple has a son who was born in 2023.

The Detroit Lions' 2026/2027 season schedule will likely be released on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026. This will be our Super Bowl year. Heck, we have Harry Potter on our side.