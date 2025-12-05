On a night when the Lions needed a spark, they delivered fireworks against Dallas. But can they keep the momentum going against Matthew Stafford?

The Detroit Lions keep their playoff hopes alive by dominating the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night, 44-30. It looked like the Detroit Lions of last year, not last week. While this is great news, the road to the playoffs remains a very challenging one.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When is the next Detroit Lions Game?

The 8-5 Detroit Lions will travel to Los Angeles to take on the 9-3 Rams in week 15 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, December 14th, 2025. Game time: 1 PM Eastern Time.

As of Friday, December 5th, the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points per game with 30.3. The Lions rank 3rd in the NFL in both passing and rushing yards per game. Before heading into their week 14 game, the Rams rank 7th in points per game and passing yards, and only 20th in rushing yards. The Lions also have the edge on the defensive side with sacks and interceptions.

On paper, the Lions look better. However, the LA Rams will likely beat the 3-9 Cardinals this Sunday, which will give them an impressive 10-3 record going into next week's Lions game.

Get our free mobile app

NFC North Standings as of 12/5/25

Chicago Bears 9-3

Green Bay Packers 8-3-1

Detroit Lions 8-5

Minnesota Vikings 4-8

If the Detroit Lions win their remaining 4 regular-season games, they will likely get into the playoffs at 12-5. However, a loss to the Rams and/or Bears would leave Lions fans hoping for a lot of NFC upsets to help Detroit.

12/14 LA Rams (9-3)



12/21 Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6)



12/25 Minnesota Vikings (4-8)



1/4 Chicago Bears (9-3)

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch an NFL game each week has become a complicated mess. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the L.A. Rams game?

Detroit: WJBK F - Fox 2 Detroit.





Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WSMH - Channel 66.





Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WXMI - Channel 17.





Lansing: WSYM - Channel 47.





Traverse City-Cadillac: WFQX - Channel 32

Read More: Grading Michigan State’s New Football Coach Hire Pat Fitzgerald

Read More: Grading Michigan State’s New Football Coach Hire Pat Fitzgerald

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the L.A. Rams game?

Fox





Fox One





Fox Sports





Sling TV





Hulu + Live TV





NFL+





NFL Sunday Ticket





Fox Sports





YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

Football Players From Michigan State University Currently In The NFL The last couple of years have had mixed results for the Spartans, but they've historically done well in recruiting and development, with 16 former Spartans currently playing in the NFL. Player stats come from ESPN and MSU Spartans Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill / Getty Images