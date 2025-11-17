After an embarrassing prime-time loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, every game will be a must-win for the Detroit Lions for the rest of the season.

The Detroit Lions lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-9 Sunday night. Losing by one touchdown to last year's Super Bowl champs, who have the 2nd-best record in the NFL this season, shouldn't feel embarrassing. However, with so many offensive and defensive weapons, this Detroit Lions team is different. Outside of a handful of amazing plays from Gibbs, the Lions could not get a single thing done on offense.

The NFC and, more specifically, the NFC North are incredibly competitive this year. If the playoffs were next week, the Detroit Lions wouldn't even make the wildcard playoffs.

After Sunday night's game, the Philadelphia Eagles are now in first place in the NFC, and the Detroit Lions are in 8th place in the NFC and in 3rd place behind the Packers and Bears in the NFC North.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The 6-4 Detroit Lions will host the 2-9 New York Giants in week 12 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025. Game time: 1 PM Eastern Time.

The good news for the Detroit Lions is the complete lack of defense on the New York Giants. They rank near last place in points and yards allowed per game. Lord knows, Jared Goff needs a break from running for his life.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch an NFL game each week has become a complicated mess. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

Read More: Cade Cunningham Leads Pistons To Historic Start

Read More: Cade Cunningham Leads Pistons To Historic Start

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the New York Giants game?

Detroit: WJBK F - Fox 2 Detroit.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WSMH - Channel 66.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WXMI - Channel 17.

Lansing: WSYM - Channel 47.

Traverse City-Cadillac: WFQX - Channel 32

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the New York Giants game?

Fox

Fox One

Fox Sports

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Fox Sports

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta