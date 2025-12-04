With just five games left, the Lions need to dig deep. The road ahead isn't easy, especially with the Cowboys coming to town.

I'm not gonna sugarcoat this. The playoff hopes for the Detroit Lions are dwindling. Let's take a look at the Lions' current playoff outlook, their upcoming schedule, and the Dallas Cowboys matchup.

The Detroit Lions are dealing with massive losses to their roster on the offensive side due to injuries. These injuries have led to the Lions losing 4 of their last 7 games. Three of the Lions' 5 losses this season were to divisional teams. If the playoffs were today, the Lions would not be in them.

NFC North Standings as of 12/4/25

Chicago Bears 9-3

Green Bay Packers 8-3-1

Detroit Lions 7-5

Minnesota Vikings 4-8

The Lions will likely need to win the remaining 5 regular-season games this season. It will be a tough remaining schedule.

12/4 Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)

12/14 LA Rams (9-3)

12/21 Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6)

12/25 Minnesota Vikings (4-8)

1/4 Chicago Bears (9-3)

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The 7-5 Detroit Lions will host the 6-5-1 Dallas Cowboys in week 14 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Thursday, December 4th, 2025. Game time: 8:15 PM Eastern Time.

The Lions and Cowboys have nearly identical numbers on offense. For example, Points per game: Detroit and Dallas are tied at #2 with 29.2. Time of possession and yards per game are a match as well. However, Detroit has a slight edge on defense with turnovers and sacks. This will likely be a very close and high-scoring game.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions vs. the Dallas Cowboys game?

Thursday Night Football can be watched on Prime Video. If you don't have Prime Video, you might be able to catch the game on the Detroit Lions TV Network. At the moment, the only TV station that shows the game on its schedule is Fox 2 in Detroit. However, if you don't have Prime Video, it might be worth checking your local Fox TV station just in case.

