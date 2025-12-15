After a tough loss, the Lions are ready to tackle the Steelers. The stakes couldn’t be higher as playoff hopes flicker.

The bad news: If the playoffs were today, the Detroit Lions would not even grab a wild-card spot.

The good news: The final three games are against teams that the Detroit Lions can beat.

This Sunday, the Lions take on the 7-6 Steelers. Although the Lions only have one more win than the Steelers, they blow them out of the water in points per game, passing, and rushing yards. If the Lions win this game as well as their games against the struggling Vikings on Christmas Day and the Chicago Bears in week 18, they have a very good shot at a Wild Card playoff spot.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When is the Detroit Lions Game?

Week 16 of the NFL season has the Detroit Lions hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 21st at 4:25 PM Eastern Time.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

If you're not headed to the game or a sports bar, you can catch the game on a local CBS TV station or stream the game on one of several apps. We break it all down for you below.

Read More: Western Michigan Joins Prestigious Club With MSU & Michigan

Read More: Western Michigan Joins Prestigious Club With MSU & Michigan

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Detroit: WWJ - Channel 62.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WNEM - Channel 5.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WWMT - Channel 3.

Lansing: WLNS - Channel 6

Marquette: WZMQ - Channel 19

Traverse City-Cadillac: WWTV - Channel 9

What apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers?

CBS Sports App

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Paramount+

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above except the CBS Sports App. You will need a cable provider for the CBS Sports App.

Stay up to date on all things related to the Detroit Lions by tapping here.

Detroit Lions 2025 Roster The Detroit Lions have finalized their 2025 roster. Here's who we'll see on the field as the Lions aim for their first Super Bowl. Not Pictured: Kayode Awosika and Giovanni Manu All stat information comes from ESPN. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill