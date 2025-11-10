With a powerful 44-22 win, the Lions are riding high! The fans really made their presence felt in Washington, boosting team spirit.

You may remember the Commanders beat the Lions by 14 points last year, knocking the Lions out of the playoffs. The Detroit Lions had their revenge on the Washington Commanders with a dominating 44-22 victory Sunday evening. Detroit needed that victory after a surprising loss to the Vikings at home last week.

There's no doubt that the Lions fans had a part to play in this away victory. It looked like there were more blue than red jerseys in Washington's stadium on Sunday.

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The Detroit Lions will visit the Philadelphia Eagles in week 11 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, November 16th, 2025. Game time: 8:20 PM Eastern Time.

This will be the first time the Lions have played the Eagles in over 3 years. The two teams have played each other 36 times since 1933. The Eagles have won 18, the Lions have won 16, and they've tied twice, according to the Football Database.

The Detroit Lions (6-3) are coming into this game averaging 31.4 points per game, which is the second-highest scoring in the NFL this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) average 26 points per game, which ranks them number 20 in the league.

The Eagles rank close to the bottom in most of the important offensive, defensive, and special team stats. However, they always seem to find a way to win. The Lions are also coming into this game ranking higher in passing yards, rushing yards, defensive sacks, and interceptions.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch an NFL game each week has become a complicated mess. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Philadelphia Eagles game?

Alpena: WBKB-TV (on 11.2)

Detroit: WDIV-TV

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WEYI-TV

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WOOD-TV

Lansing: WILX-TV

Marquette: WLUC-TV

Sault Ste. Marie: WTOM-TV

Traverse City-Cadillac: WPBN-TV

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Philadelphia Eagles game?

Peacock

Universo

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

