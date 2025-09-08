Detroit’s newest link to Canada is nearing completion and preparing for its international debut. Here's the latest update:

Work on the new international border crossing began in the fall of 2018 and after 7 years of hard work the Gordie Howe International Bridge is about to welcome its first travelers.

Did you know the Michigan has one of the busiest border crossings in the nation? According to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

Detroit-Windsor is the busiest active border crossing in North America, driving more than a quarter of the $700 billion of annual trade between our countries.

The new Gordie Howe International Bridge, named in tribute to Detroit Red Wings legend and Canadian icon Gordie Howe, aims to create a seamless commercial crossing with on-site inspections, expanded toll capacity, and flexible lanes that adjust to traffic demand.

When Will the Bridge Officially Open?

Gordie Howe International Bridge Gordie Howe International Bridge via Facebook loading...

Officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge project shared an exciting update on social media recently revealing lanes have been painted and street lighting has been installed.

However, according to Construction Owners Club the expected fall 2025 opening of the bridge may be delayed until after the new year,

The much-anticipated Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, may not open until 2026, according to an S&P Global Ratings report obtained by the Windsor Star...[however] According to project updates, tower cranes were removed in June—typically a sign that a construction site is winding down. - Construction Owners

Currently, over 40,000 international commuters, tourists and truck drivers use the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit to Windsor daily.

