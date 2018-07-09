Gordie Howe International Bridge Will Be Largest Of Its Kind

Last week a news conference was held at the University of Windsor by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WBDA) to give crucial updates on the Gordie Howe International Bridge where they released new renderings and projected timelines for completion of the bridge, as Local 4 reports. Bridging North America was announced as the company that will be quarterbacking the project as they say the cable-stayed bridge is going to be the the longest in North America, and that height of the bridge towers will rival the Renaissance Center.