URGENT: Fatal Warning Issued For Vegetables Recalled In Michigan
With Summertime cookouts and parties in Michigan, many residents include vegetable trays and dips to enjoy at these events. But before you make a salad or chop some vegetables for a healthy snack, you'll want to check to see if they're included in the latest recall in Michigan that contains a potentially deadly bacteria.
A recent recall from produce distributed by Weirs Farm Inc. has expanded to include more vegetables and products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes. According to the FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The following items are included in the recall:
- Pico/Guac Combo - UPC 850054894434
- Butternut Squash Cubes - UPC 850053685552 - 12 oz bag
- Chopped Cilantro - UPC 850053685552 - 2 oz bag
- Chopped Cilantro with White Onions - UPC 850053685422 - 5 oz bag
- Diced Jalapeno - UPC 850053685361 - 7 oz bag
- Diced Pepper Tri-Blend - UPC 850053685347 - 7 oz bag
- Diced Pepper with White Onions - UPC 850053685385 - 7 oz bag
- Fajita Mix Hot - UPC 850053685781 - 11 oz bag
- Grilling Vegetables - UPC 850053685842 - 19 oz bag
- Guacamole Chunky Medium - UPC 850053685897 - 17oz bag
- Guacamole Chunky Mild - UPC 850053685880 - 17 oz bag
- Pico De Gallo Classic Hot - UPC 850053685965 - 14 oz bag
- Pico De Gallo Classic Medium - UPC 850053685958 - 14 oz bag
- Pico De Gallo Classic Mild - UPC 850053685941 - 14 oz bag
- Salsa Medium - UPC 850053685989 - 16 oz bag
- Salsa Mild - UPC 850053685972 - 16 oz bag
- Snacking Peppers - UPC 850053685538 - 12 oz bag
- Vegetable Bowl $10 - UPC 860010507131 - 26 oz bag
- Vegetable Kabob - UPC 850053685859 - 27 oz bag
These items were sold at Kroger stores in Michigan in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes. So far, no illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported. Customers are urged to throw these products away and contact the Kroger Customer Support Line with questions or concerns at 1-800-576-4377.
