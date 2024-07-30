URGENT: Fatal Warning Issued For Vegetables Recalled In Michigan

With Summertime cookouts and parties in Michigan, many residents include vegetable trays and dips to enjoy at these events. But before you make a salad or chop some vegetables for a healthy snack, you'll want to check to see if they're included in the latest recall in Michigan that contains a potentially deadly bacteria.

Canva Canva loading...

Fatal Warning Issued For Vegetables Recalled In Michigan

A recent recall from produce distributed by Weirs Farm Inc. has expanded to include more vegetables and products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes. According to the FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The following items are included in the recall:

Pico/Guac Combo - UPC 850054894434

Butternut Squash Cubes - UPC 850053685552 - 12 oz bag

Chopped Cilantro - UPC 850053685552 - 2 oz bag

Chopped Cilantro with White Onions - UPC 850053685422 - 5 oz bag

Diced Jalapeno - UPC 850053685361 - 7 oz bag

Diced Pepper Tri-Blend - UPC 850053685347 - 7 oz bag

Diced Pepper with White Onions - UPC 850053685385 - 7 oz bag

Fajita Mix Hot - UPC 850053685781 - 11 oz bag

Grilling Vegetables - UPC 850053685842 - 19 oz bag

Guacamole Chunky Medium - UPC 850053685897 - 17oz bag

Guacamole Chunky Mild - UPC 850053685880 - 17 oz bag

Pico De Gallo Classic Hot - UPC 850053685965 - 14 oz bag

Pico De Gallo Classic Medium - UPC 850053685958 - 14 oz bag

Pico De Gallo Classic Mild - UPC 850053685941 - 14 oz bag

Salsa Medium - UPC 850053685989 - 16 oz bag

Salsa Mild - UPC 850053685972 - 16 oz bag

Snacking Peppers - UPC 850053685538 - 12 oz bag

Vegetable Bowl $10 - UPC 860010507131 - 26 oz bag

Vegetable Kabob - UPC 850053685859 - 27 oz bag

These items were sold at Kroger stores in Michigan in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes. So far, no illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported. Customers are urged to throw these products away and contact the Kroger Customer Support Line with questions or concerns at 1-800-576-4377.

