One of the most popular side dishes at restaurants in Michigan is a serving of golden, crispy, salty french fries. And if you're looking to add them as a side or make them a meal, one restaurant in Michigan with 9 locations was just voted America's favorite spot for french fries.

Canva Canva loading...

Restaurant With 9 Michigan Locations Serves 'Best Fries' In U.S.

USA Today recently released the list of Top 10 fast food restaurants with the best fries. Editors and a panel of french fry fanatics nominated their top picks for restaurants and the top 10 were picked from readers of the publication. One restaurant knocked out the competition in the 'fry-face off' and it's not the usual spot you might think of for a side of fries.

Del Taco was crowned 'best fries' of all the fast food chains ranked. According to USA Today, Del Taco's fries won't lose their crispness when loaded with toppings:

Known for its Mexican-inspired menu, Del Taco racks up plenty of fans for its crinkle-cut fries. The shape holds salt and crispiness which helps if you order them covered in chili, queso, or carne asada.

The popular chain beat out other restaurants for the title like Jack in the Box which came in at number two. Both restaurants beat McDonald's which came in at #3 on the list. Grab a burger, chicken tenders, or a taco with America's best fries at one of nine Del Taco locations in the Mitten.

Read More: Want To Watch Movies On A Warship? You Can in Muskegon, MI

10 'Nice' Things People Do That Fast Food Employees Actually HATE Even if our actions come only from the best of intentions, fast food employees actually hate it when people do certain things.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley