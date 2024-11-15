Firearm deer season in Michigan ends November 30.

So if you're wondering why half the student body were missing from schools across the state this week-- that's why!

Opening day of firearm deer season should just be a statewide holiday, as is. According to MLive the number of deer harvested in Michigan last season increased by 2% with the 347,008 deer taken across all seasons.

A small drop in the bucket compared to the nearly 2 million deer across the state of Michigan! Amy Trotter, chief executive officer of the Michigan United Conservation Clubs tells MLive,

There are more than 2 million deer in the state, and one way to manage the population and reduce the number of crashes involving deer is through hunting

Trotter believes the more hunters there are in the state of Michigan, the more deer they can harvest, and that means less deer on the road to cause collisions. According to the Michigan State Police,

In 2023, more than 58,000 vehicle-deer crashes occurred across Michigan in rural, suburban, and city settings...Because deer are most active at dawn and dusk, it is not surprising that most traffic crashes involving deer happen from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In an effort to thin the herd the Michigan DNR has changed the rules the season. The Detroit Free Press reports updated rules include extending firearm season, increasing the amount of designated hunting areas, and allowing hunters to shoot more doe this season.

Despite having grown up in rural Allegan, Michigan, I did not come from a hunting family but I have certainly enjoyed venison jerky and steaks from my friends that do. Personally speaking, while the idea of encouraging people to kill more animals doesn't thrill me, neither does the idea of my car being totaled! Keep your eyes on the road.

