Deadly Disease Taking Out Deer in 11 Michigan Counties

A current disease outbreak is killing a large number of white-tailed deer in 11 Southwest Michigan counties. Can humans contract this deadly disease by eating deer meat?

You may have noticed more dead deer this year scattered throughout Southwest Michigan. They're not roadkill, but victims of a deadly virus. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Health Section is warning Michiganders of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, also known as EHD. This disease is not passed from deer to deer. EHD is contracted from insect bites. The specific culprit in this case is the biting fly called a midge.

Michigan Deer Populations Impacted by Deadly Disease (EHD) by County

Barry County

Berrien County

Branch County

Calhoun County

Cass County

Hillsdale County

Kalamazoo County

Kent County

Ottawa County

St. Joseph County

Van Buren County

EHD Symptoms in White-tailed Deer

loss of appetite

reduced fear of humans

weakness

excessive salivation

rapid pulse

increased respiration

fever

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease can lead to death in many cases according to the Michigan DNR,

They may also seek out water to cool their elevated body temperatures. In severe cases, the disease leads to unconsciousness and death.

The good news: The insects that are giving the deer population this deadly disease die at the first frost.

The bad news: EHD has already had a significant impact on our local deer population and it could take a couple of years to recover. There have been at least 2,000 confirmed dead deer reported since September.

The DNR says that humans are not at risk of contracting EHD through deer meat, contact with an animal, or midge. Get more info from the DNR by tapping here.

