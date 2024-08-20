You Have to Make This Michigan Day Trip Before Summer is Over

I wish summer would last forever!

I'm not one of those Michiganders who appreciates all four seasons; we can stop after Autumn, thank you very much.

When classes start back up and kids go back to school, that's our sign that we've only got a few precious weeks left to soak in that last bit of summer before we pivot to pumpkin spice and football games.

If you've only got one trip left in you this summer I've got the perfect place for you to visit:

Pentwater, Michigan

Why Pentwater?

Because it's not Ludington.

Located about 20 miles south of the Ludington you'll find the Village of Pentwater, which is just as scenic and way less crowded. I feel like I always hear people talking about Ludington, but few mention Pentwater.

Now, I may be biased because I've been visiting friends and family in Pentwater since I was a kid, but trust me it's worth the stop!

Downtown

The streets of downtown Pentwater are lined with idyllic little shops, boutiques, and cafes just like you would expect in a small beachside town. There are plenty of coffee shops, several stops for ice cream, and some great local eateries like The Brown Bear and The Antler Bar.

Make sure you stop in to the Cosmic Candy Company for the kids!

The Beach

Enjoy the clear sandy beaches at Mears State Park as you spend the afternoon splashing around. There are several play structures and nearby restrooms on-site perfect for families of little ones. Load up the RV and stay overnight at the campground or simply make use of the day-use lot (Recreation Passport required). There's even an AJ's Fun Center right down the road.

Don't forget to look for Sandra Bullock's bench while you're there!

The Marina

Pentwater, MI is very walkable and one of my favorite things to do is walk around the nearby marinas, of which there are several: Charlie's, Snug Harbor, and the public marina just to name a few.

I always love seeing the witty names on the boats and top-of-the-line amenities; it's fun to imagine where they're coming from and where they'll travel to next.

Pentwater. Heaven. What's the difference?

