When you want to enjoy a low-key night out in Michigan to celebrate a special occasion or grab a delicious meal in a comfortable setting, there are plenty of spots to choose from. But if you want to eat at one of the coziest restaurants in America with unique dishes and at-home vibes, you'll find it at a small restaurant in Michigan.

Tiny Michigan Eatery Now Named The Coziest Restaurant In America

LoveFood recently ranked the best restaurants in the U.S. that make you feel at home without lifting a finger in the kitchen. And a tiny eatery in Michigan lands on the list where the food is good and the staff makes you feel like family.

MeXo Tequila and Mezcal Bar in Grand Rapids, MI was crowned the coziest restaurant in the Mitten. MeXo opened in 2018 and quickly became a local favorite.

According to LoveFood, not only will you feel right at home with the cozy decor, but the comfort food on the menu will keep you coming back for more:

The restaurant feels like a family living room, with a colorful, hand-painted mural taking center stage. Menu highlights include Oscar’s Baja tacos, and traditional goats' cheese churros served with caramel sauce.

Along with Chef Oscar's regional cuisine, MeXo features extensive tequila and mezcal selections like the MeXo Mimosa or Bloody Maria to sip while you enjoy Sunday Brunch.

MeXo is a must-visit gem for the coziest meal in Michigan and the U.S.

