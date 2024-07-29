National Chicken Wing Day is July 29.

Whether you're going traditional bone-in or boneless, Kalamazoo locals says these restaurants are serving up some of the best wings around!

For the record I'm more of a boneless wings gal myself; I know diners will argue boneless wings are basically oversized chicken nuggets-- and I'm content with that.

According to a local Kalamazoo subreddit thread here's where locals get their wings:

Waldos Tavern WMU

Located near the WMU campus, this tavern is a favorite old school dive bar. In addition to your typical burgers, grinders, and pizza, Waldo's offers their famous wings with BBQ, buffalo, or Waldo's Original sauce. On Reddit, u/twaldofs says,

Waldo's mixed grill wings are, in my humble opinion, the best in town. They are deep fried then grilled. Awesome texture and the mixed grill sauce is house made and delicious.

CJ's Pub Kalamazoo, MI

If you're looking for variety, CJ's has got it! CJ's offers 13 different flavors of wings like bourbon, spicy garlic butter, sweet chili, and their infamous "dare ya" if you're feeling adventurous. Of CJ's wings u/madds88 says,

Cjs pub and long lake tavern down in portage have really good wings they have a housemade brine they soak the wings in nobody ever mentions them cuz it's a hole in the wall but the foods really good.

Texas Corners Brewing Co.

House in a former church, the brewery offers house-smoked wings served with a traditional side of celery sticks and your choice of sauce. Choose from BBQ, hot, or sweet chili. Says u/Kzoo_Dude1,

Texas Corners Brewing - they are smoked - then fried. Best wings ever. Always consistent and amazing.

LFG Gaming Bar Kalamazoo, MI

In my own personal experience I feel like I've mentioned LFG's name in conversation more times that I can count. That's got to be a good sign, right? Online all signs seem to point to yes:

I know it may sound strange, but LFG downtown has the best wings. They're fried perfectly, juicy, and are meaty. Highly recommend. Also try the rice balls if you're there!

