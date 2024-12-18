Once a native species in Michigan, cougars were hunted to extinction in the 1900's. However, officials say the number of sightings continues to increase in the Great Lakes state, raising concerns for residents.

Photo Courtesy Of Michigan DNR Photo Courtesy Of Michigan DNR loading...

PHOTOS: Confirmed Cougar Sightings Continue To Rise In Michigan

According to the DNR, an upward trend of cougar sightings has been reported in Michigan over the last few years. Since 2008, there have been 82 confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan. However, that does not necessarily mean 82 cougars have been in Michigan as a single cougar could be included in more than one report.

Get our free mobile app

So if they're no longer native to Michigan, where are the cougars coming from and what should you do if you see one?

Photo courtesy of Michigan DNR Photo courtesy of Michigan DNR loading...

Officials say cougars observed in Michigan could be escaped or released pets. They could also be from the nearest known breeding populations in North and South Dakota and are looking for a mate. However, the DNR says there is no sign that cougars are breeding in Michigan as no female cougars or kittens have been identified in the state.

While the odds of encountering a cougar in the wild are rare, experts say do not approach the animal. Loud noises such as yelling are usually enough to scare away a cougar.

Anyone with physical evidence of a cougar (scat, tracks, or carcass) should report it to the DNR. The Michigan DNR tracks confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan and includes photos of each report. Check the list below for all recent sightings in Michigan.

CONFIRMED COUGAR SIGHTINGS: 43 Photos of Michigan's Apex Predator The Michigan Department of Natural Resources ( DNR ) works with landowners and other agencies to track cougars in the state. Here's a look at confirmed photos of Michigan cougar sightings. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow