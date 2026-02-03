Many Michigan residents prefer to shop at Costco for membership deals on its exclusive products. However, an urgent recall is now in effect for all Michigan Costco stores, and members are urged to check their homes for this popular bakery item.

Costco Urgently Recalls Popular Bakery Item From Michigan Stores

According to a recall alert from Costco, the bakery products were recalled due to a mislabeling blunder that could trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in anyone with hazelnut or tree nut allergies or sensitivities. Costco customers should look for the following label information:

Get our free mobile app

Costco is recalling all bakery items labeled as "Mini Beignets Filled with Caramel" with the item number 1181272 that were sold at warehouses in Michigan and 21 other states between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30. The Mini Beignets, which recently returned to the bakery section, were labeled as caramel-filled beignets; however, the package contained chocolate hazelnut-filled beignets instead. Therefore, the packaging does not have the correct allergen warning for tree nuts. Eating the recalled beignets could trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in anyone with hazelnut or tree nut allergies or sensitivities.

If you have the recalled product, Mini Beignets Filled with Caramel, and a tree nut allergy, you should not consume them. Instead, return the bakery item to Costco for a full refund. If you do not have a tree nut allergy or sensitivity, you do not need to respond to this recall.

11 Things You Should Never Buy At Michigan Costco Stores The following items are just a few of the warehouse club wares worth avoiding. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson