Aldi Announces More Stores Opening In Michigan in 2026

Aldi has become one of the premier grocery stores in the entire United States. Many people will tell you that they only go to Aldi unless they are forced to choose another grocery store for whatever reason. Some people like the ease of walking through an Aldi store and finding what you need, some like the cart return policy, and lastly the prices have always drawn customers in the doors.

Over the last couple of years, the Chicago based grocery store has continued to have success around the country. I'm not sure how they are able to keep their products at the price point that they deliver them at while also paying their workers a livable wage. Many Aldi employees have raved about how great the company treats them and how much they love their jobs.

As more customers walk through the doors and return, the more success Aldi has. Since they have continued to make progress, they are looking to expand again and provide more communities with their needs. Aldi already has stores in 40 of the 50 states and has announced that they will be expanding again. Michigan is one of the many states that has been confirmed for more locations.

Are You A Faithful Aldi Customers? If Not, Why Have You Not Shopped At Aldi?

USA Today reports:

Because of growing nationwide demand, Aldi said it will add more than 180 stores to 31 states, including Michigan, by the end of 2026. The new stores will bring the retailer's U.S. location count to nearly 2,800, as it pushes toward a goal of 3,200 stores by the end of 2028, according to the release — as of January 2026 there are 2,626 stores in the U.S.

There are currently 121 Aldi locations in Michigan, and the state has been labeled as one of the 31 states that will receive at least one new location. Aldi has not released any information yet on where those new Michigan locations will be or when they will open. They have announced that they will enter new states like Maine and Colorado while also building 3 new distribution centers across the country over the next couple of years.

