Costco stores in Michigan offer its members exclusive deals on bulk food, clothing, home goods, and more. While holding a membership card has perks, a new rule now being enforced at all Costco locations in Michigan might inconvenience shoppers.

Costco Enforcing New Rule For Shoppers At All Michigan Locations

A Costco membership helps members save money by offering exclusive deals to Michigan residents. Membership with the wholesale giant comes with perks and discounts on food, gas, home insurance, travel, and grocery items. According to the company's website, Costco requires shoppers to obtain a membership card to enter the warehouse at all its locations in Michigan and the U.S. However, a new membership rule will make it less convenient to walk through the doors.

Most Costco stores previously allowed customers to quickly show a store attendant their physical or digital membership card upon entering the warehouse. However, according to a post on the Costco website, the big box company is cracking down on membership card sharing by requiring all cards to be scanned at the entrance. Non-members may enter the store to shop with members, but the new rules will make it harder for people to gain entry using someone else’s card. And card sharing isn't the only change affecting memberships.

According to CNN, Costco has raised membership prices and customers will see a $5-$10 increase depending on the plan. The new fee structure applies to new members signing up and auto-renewed memberships. Costco last raised membership fees in June 2017.

