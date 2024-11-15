Warning: Lanternflies Are Invading Michigan Backyards From Ohio

Lanternflies have traveled from Ohio to Michigan in swarms. These destructive and disgusting bugs are more than just a nuisance.

At first glance, they're pretty bugs. How could these colorful and spotted insects be a problem? Lanternflies have a way of multiplying fast. These bugs can have a serious impact on Michigan as they love grapes. Since Michigan loves wineries, this is a serious conflict according to Michigan.gov,

Spotted lanternfly feeds on more than 70 different plants including grapes, apples, hops, and hardwood trees. The insects cause direct damage by sucking sap from host plants and secreting large amounts of a sugar-rich, sticky liquid called honeydew. This honeydew and the resulting black sooty mold can kill plants and foul surfaces.

The honeydew from these pets attracts ants, yellow jackets, and flies which is another issue that complicates our lives and crops.

Why is this a Michigan problem now? These invasive insects have been taking over Toledo, Ohio recently. They have since invaded Oakland, Wayne, and Monroe counties in Michigan. But really, we have Pennsylvania to blame according to MLive,

Pennsylvania is ground zero for the U.S. lanternfly invasion. From their 2014 emergence in Berks County, lanternflies have hitchhiked into 17 states and cut a path into our cultural consciousness.

Be on the lookout for lanternfly eggs on trees in your yard this spring. Here's an example of what lanternfly eggs look like:

Michigan's slogan to help us fight this invasive species is, "See it. Squish it. Report it." You can take a photo and report lanternflies in your area to the DNR by tapping here.

