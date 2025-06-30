Many Indiana residents rely on their local grocery store for food, daily household essentials, and other necessities. However, one major grocery chain is closing all locations and may inconvenience shoppers in the Hoosier State.

Major Grocery Chain Will Close Indiana Locations On The Same Day

Online shopping has become a convenient way to get goods delivered straight to our door, but a significant percentage of consumers in Indiana and the U.S. still shop in stores every week. Most grocery chains remain open seven days a week, including holidays, for any last-minute shopping. However, some businesses are announcing holiday closures as consumer habits have changed, and to prioritize employees.

Many retailers have recently changed their policies to close their doors on holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, allowing employees to enjoy those days with loved ones. One retailer is observing another holiday and will close all Indiana locations on the same day.

Costco will close its doors on the Fourth of July, like several other major holidays, allowing employees to celebrate this national holiday. Whether you're looking for last-minute additions to your barbecue or gathering, it's a good idea to grab them before the holiday.

Costco is committed to remaining closed on several holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Many major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Meijer, will remain open; however, they may close earlier than usual depending on location.

