Michigan is home to several businesses that promote an environment where employees want to work and where customers want to do business. And one major grocery chain has been named one of the best employers in Michigan for 2025.

Major Grocery Chain Named One Of Michigan's Best Employers

Forbes recently released its list of America's Best Employers by State, which are doing what it takes to retain and keep their employees satisfied. The list includes survey results from Statista from over 160,000 employees working for major companies. Employees ranked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10, and one big brand company in Michigan ranks in the Top 10 for keeping their employees happy.

According to a Forbes report, Delta Air Lines and Michigan-based Alro Steel are also among the top places in the state. But only one grocery chain makes the Top 10.

Costco is the highest-rated grocery store on the list in Michigan, prioritizing the well-being of its staff. According to Mashed, employees give Costco an A+ for its overall culture score, job security, great pay, benefits, and opportunities for professional development. The retailer receives hundreds of applications from would-be workers at its 17 warehouses in the state. According to a Forbes report, Delta Air Lines and Michigan-based Alro Steel are also among the top places in the state.

