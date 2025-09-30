Is it too late to get concord grapes in Southwest Michigan? Here's a complete guide to picking delicious Concord grapes in Southwest Michigan this fall.

Concord grape season generally runs from late August through mid-October in Southwest Michigan. You don't need a calendar to know when grapes are getting ripe on the vine. Just roll down your window while driving through Mattawan or Berrien Springs. You'll smell those delicious grapes. YUM.

I found 7 vineyards where you can pick your own delicious Concord grapes here in Southwest Michigan. These farms range from Baroda to Kalamazoo and everywhere in between. If we missed a U-Pick Concord grape vineyard, please let us know in the comments so we can add it to the list below.

Below you'll find 7 U-Pick farms for Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan. These farms are listed by city.

7 Spots to Pick Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan

The Shafer Farm in Baroda

Name: The Shafer Farm in Baroda

Address: 9800 Hartline Rd, Baroda, MI 49101

Phone: 269-422-1972

Website: https://www.facebook.com/shaferfarmllc/

Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs

Name: Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs

Address: 960 E Lemon Creek Rd, Berrien Springs, MI 49103

Phone: 269-473-1730

Website: https://www.facebook.com/forrahtfruitfarms/

Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs

Name: Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs

Address: 7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, MI 49103

Phone: 269-471-1401

Website: https://stoversfarms.com/

Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma

Name: Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma

Address: 3452 Friday Rd, Coloma, MI 49038

Phone: 269-208-3591

Website: https://www.fruitacresfarm.com/

VerHage Fruit Farms & Cider Mill in Kalamazoo

Name: VerHage Fruit Farms & Cider Mill in Kalamazoo

Address: 8619 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone: 269-375-0153

Website: https://www.verhagesfruitfarmandcidermill.com/

Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan

Name: Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan

Address: 60139 Co Rd 652, Mattawan, MI 49071

Phone: 269-668-3724

Website: https://www.schultzfruitridgefarms.com/

Hubbards Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers

Name: Hubbard's Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers

Address: 12147 Corey Lake Rd, Three Rivers, MI 49093

Phone: 269-244-5690

Website: https://coreylakeorchards.com/

