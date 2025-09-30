Get Ready To Pick Your Own Concord Grapes This Fall

Is it too late to get concord grapes in Southwest Michigan?  Here's a complete guide to picking delicious Concord grapes in Southwest Michigan this fall.

Concord grape season generally runs from late August through mid-October in Southwest Michigan.  You don't need a calendar to know when grapes are getting ripe on the vine.  Just roll down your window while driving through Mattawan or Berrien Springs. You'll smell those delicious grapes. YUM.

I found 7 vineyards where you can pick your own delicious Concord grapes here in Southwest Michigan.  These farms range from Baroda to Kalamazoo and everywhere in between.  If we missed a U-Pick Concord grape vineyard, please let us know in the comments so we can add it to the list below.

 

Below you'll find 7 U-Pick farms for Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan. These farms are listed by city.

7 Spots to Pick Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan

 

The Shafer Farm in Baroda

Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs

Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs

  • Name: Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs
  • Address: 7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, MI 49103
  • Phone: 269-471-1401
  • Website: https://stoversfarms.com/

 

Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma

VerHage Fruit Farms & Cider Mill in Kalamazoo

Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan

Hubbards Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers

  • Name: Hubbard's Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers
  • Address: 12147 Corey Lake Rd, Three Rivers, MI 49093
  • Phone: 269-244-5690
  • Website: https://coreylakeorchards.com/

 

