Get Ready To Pick Your Own Concord Grapes This Fall
Is it too late to get concord grapes in Southwest Michigan? Here's a complete guide to picking delicious Concord grapes in Southwest Michigan this fall.
Concord grape season generally runs from late August through mid-October in Southwest Michigan. You don't need a calendar to know when grapes are getting ripe on the vine. Just roll down your window while driving through Mattawan or Berrien Springs. You'll smell those delicious grapes. YUM.
I found 7 vineyards where you can pick your own delicious Concord grapes here in Southwest Michigan. These farms range from Baroda to Kalamazoo and everywhere in between. If we missed a U-Pick Concord grape vineyard, please let us know in the comments so we can add it to the list below.
Below you'll find 7 U-Pick farms for Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan. These farms are listed by city.
7 Spots to Pick Concord Grapes in Southwest Michigan
The Shafer Farm in Baroda
- Name: The Shafer Farm in Baroda
- Address: 9800 Hartline Rd, Baroda, MI 49101
- Phone: 269-422-1972
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/shaferfarmllc/
Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs
- Name: Forraht Fruit Farms in Berrien Springs
- Address: 960 E Lemon Creek Rd, Berrien Springs, MI 49103
- Phone: 269-473-1730
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/forrahtfruitfarms/
Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs
- Name: Stover's Farm Market & U Pic in Berrien Springs
- Address: 7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, MI 49103
- Phone: 269-471-1401
- Website: https://stoversfarms.com/
Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma
- Name: Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick in Coloma
- Address: 3452 Friday Rd, Coloma, MI 49038
- Phone: 269-208-3591
- Website: https://www.fruitacresfarm.com/
READ MORE: New Kalamazoo County Farm Offering 600 Pound Pumpkins
VerHage Fruit Farms & Cider Mill in Kalamazoo
- Name: VerHage Fruit Farms & Cider Mill in Kalamazoo
- Address: 8619 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone: 269-375-0153
- Website: https://www.verhagesfruitfarmandcidermill.com/
Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan
- Name: Schultz Fruitridge Farms in Mattawan
- Address: 60139 Co Rd 652, Mattawan, MI 49071
- Phone: 269-668-3724
- Website: https://www.schultzfruitridgefarms.com/
Hubbards Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers
- Name: Hubbard's Corey Lake Orchards in Three Rivers
- Address: 12147 Corey Lake Rd, Three Rivers, MI 49093
- Phone: 269-244-5690
- Website: https://coreylakeorchards.com/
8 Scenic Fall Chairlift Rides in Michigan
Gallery Credit: Janna
The Past Lives of All 37 Michigan 'Spirit Halloween' Stores
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow