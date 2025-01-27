Another Famous Comedian’s Daughter Is Coming to U of M

Famous comedian twins send another kid to their alma mater the University of Michigan.

The Sklar family doesn't just wear blue, they bleed blue. The blue runs deep in this family. And if you're thinking that the guy in the viral video below looks familiar, you're not crazy.

The proud papa in that video is comedian Randy Sklar. He is one half of the comedy duo the Sklar Brothers with his twin Jason. You may recognize them from their segments on ESPN Sports Center, their stand-up comedy, or maybe you've seen them in one of the dozens of movies and TV shows they've appeared on.

It turns out, they are HUGE Michigan Wolverine fans. And, for good reason.

Daughter of Famous Comedian Accepted into U of M. Screenshots from @sklarbrothers on TikTok loading...

The Sklar Brothers grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, however, they went to college at the University of Michigan.

In fact, this is their second daughter going to U of M, as their daughter Daisy was a freshman at the home of the Big House just last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sklar Brothers (@sklarbrothers)

First of all, we would like to congratulate the Sklar family. And we also want to thank them for sharing the exciting moment of discovering their youngest daughter was accepted into U of M.

GO BLUE!

